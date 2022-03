Ophthalmic shingles can have serious side effects that can cause permanent vision damage.The Shingrix shingles vaccine is recommended for anyone over age 50.Shingles is caused by the varicella-zoster virus — the same virus that causes chickenpox.If you’ve had chickenpox, the virus can lie dormant in your body’s nerve tissue for years.In addition to the telltale rash or blisters, patients often will have pink eye, swelling or even blurry vision