Learn about Atlanta’s ‘secret’ trails and trees in online event

Atlanta is sometimes called a "City in a Forest"

Life | 48 minutes ago
By Courtney Kueppers, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Although Atlanta is known as the “City in the Forest,” Trees Atlanta notes that to some residents, the urban canopy is still a secret.

That’s why the organization is hosting a virtual event to take folks inside the city’s secret trails and trees.

Author Jonah McDonald will dive into his book, “Atlanta: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure and Hiking Atlanta’s Hidden Forests: Intown and Out.”

“Whether you want to learn about secret trails, champion trees, or unusual stories about our city, Jonah’s presentation will be sure to inspire you to explore our city further,” a post for the event on Trees Atlanta’s website states.

The free event will be held on Zoom.

DETAILS

7-8 p.m., Sept. 3

