Leapfrog gives nearly a third of Georgia’s hospitals ‘A’ for patient safety

Hospitals with an “A” grade are:

Cartersville Medical Center in Cartersville

Coliseum Medical Centers in Macon

Coliseum Northside Hospital in Macon

Colquitt Regional Medical Center in Moultrie

Doctors Hospital of Augusta in Augusta

Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital in Atlanta

Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin

Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany

Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens

Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside in Columbus

Piedmont Fayette Hospital in Fayetteville

Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge

Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta

Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper

Piedmont Newnan Hospital in Newnan

Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington

Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome

St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital in Lavonia

Tanner Medical Center of Carrollton in Carrolton

University Hospital in Augusta

Upson Regional Medical Center in Thomaston

Wellstar Douglas Hospital in Douglasville

Wellstar Paulding Hospital in Hiram

Explore Piedmont nurse turns colleagues into works of art

The performance measures serve as a proxy for the safety of care provided to COVID-19 patients in many ways. For example, Leapfrog wrote, a hospital with infection control procedures in place is better equipped to protect patients and health care workers.

“This pandemic emphasized how much we rely on America’s health care workforce,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group. “Our straight ‘A’ hospitals remind us how preparedness protected their patients as well as their workforce and created a high level of organizational resilience. As we emerge from the pandemic, hospitals need to double down on safety, so they save lives, strengthen their organizations, and position themselves to withstand the next crisis. Putting safety first should be the priority of every hospital CEO.”

Explore Piedmont nurse considers his teammates to be family

Across all states, highlights include:

33% of hospitals received an “A,” 24% received a “B,” 35% received a “C,” 7% received a “D,” and less than 1% received an “F”

Five states with the highest percentages of “A” hospitals are Massachusetts, Idaho, Maine, Virginia and North Carolina

There were no “A” hospitals in South Dakota or North Dakota

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.