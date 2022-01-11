Hamburger icon
Landmark resort reopens as The Boca Raton

Opened in 1926 as The Ritz-Carlton Cloister Inn, the resort is now called The Boca Raton.It now boasts five hotels — Cloister, Yacht Club, Beach Club, Tower and Bungalows — on 200 acres abutting the Intracoastal Waterway.The renovation pays homage to the life, times and Mediterranean style of Addison Mizner, who designed the original circa-1926 resort.The MB Supper Club is a tribute to the former Monkey Bar, a lounge dedicated to Mizner.The resort formally reopened Jan. 4. Its landmark 27-story tower will reopen April 1.

