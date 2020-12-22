Krystal’s New Year’s welcome is the return of the ‘hangover’ burger

“Krystal is well known as the go-to remedy after a night of overindulgence,” Angela Johnson, VP of marketing said in a press release. “After the ups and downs of 2020, the Hangover Krystal, with its fresh-cracked fried egg, is sure to be the perfect cure after New Year’s celebrations.”

The burger will come back to the fast-food chain on Monday, Dec. 28 and will be available for $1.69 for breakfast, lunch, dinner and a late-night meal at all locations. Participating restaurants will be open for 24 hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, where Hangover Krystals will be served. You can also purchase two of them as a meal with small tots.