Kites put on spectacular show in Georgia’s Piedmont

By mid-September, the kites will be gone, headed back to their winter grounds in the southern tropics.

More birding news: The Atlanta Audubon Society this week became a statewide group, the Georgia Audubon Society. “We will seek to adopt a broader focus to connect birds and people across the state,” said Executive Director Jared Teutsch.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The annual Perseid meteor shower will peak at about 50 meteors per hour next week. Best viewing: Tuesday through Thursday late night, in the northeast sky.

The moon will be last quarter on Tuesday. Mercury is low in the east an hour before sunrise. Venus is higher in the east about three hours before sunrise. Mars rises in the east an hour before midnight and appears near the moon Saturday night. Jupiter and Saturn rise in the east around sunset.