Kingdoms, rulers and God’s sovereignty

The “Histomap,” originally published by Rand McNally in 1931, is an impressive chart fitting 4,000 years of historical information onto a 5-foot-long poster. It provides a reasonably accurate view of what was happening throughout the world while certain world powers prevailed. For example, while it shows the Roman Empire dominance during the Golden Age, it also displays the growth and decline of other contemporary regional powers, such as the Persians, the Gupta Dynasty (Hindus) and the Teutons, to name a few.
The visualization is fascinating, showing the ascent and decline of various states, nations, and empires.
I looked at the chart for a long time, my eyes capturing the rise and fall of civilizations, their power expanding and dwindling as their enemies overpowered their territories: The great Egyptians losing dominance as Babylon gains territory. The rise of the Assyrians, later dominated by the Persians while Babylon faded away. The Greeks' rise, subsequently incorporated into the great Roman Empire – by far the most expansive power in world history, strategically highlighted in pink on the chart.
As my investigation reached modern history, I found the lines displaying the rise of the United States of America, while the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Japan’s dominance slowly declined. I lingered there for a while, recalling the many events that made America a world power during its young life.
“Look back over the past, with its changing empires that rose and fell, and you can foresee the future, too.” — Marcus Aurelius
Much has been said, especially during this election year, about concerns for our country’s future. Social injustice, rioting, COVID-19, the uncertainties about the future leadership of the world’s greatest super-power and the unrest and fear that each of these issues stir up in our hearts are enough reason to wonder whether we are witnessing the beginning of the fall of these great United States.
Indeed, one does not need to be a history buff to know that most great empires started crumbling from within, weakening its society to a place where its borders crumbled to their enemies. And one look at the “Histomap” is enough to realize that history indeed repeats itself.
As I watched the news and angry or anxious posts on social media for the past couple of days, I confess that a certain level of anxiety threatened to steal my peace.
But as I bowed down to pray this morning, the 40th chapter in the prophet Isaiah’s book came to mind. The chapter in my Bible is titled: “The Sovereignty of God.” It is one of my favorite passages in Scriptures, its truths having carried me through many valleys and uncertainties in the past.
Amongst its verses, precious gems once again reminded me about the fragility of life, empires and kings, in light of the unfathomable power and wisdom of God:
“It is he (God) who reduces rulers to nothing, who makes the judges of the earth meaningless. (...)”
“Behold, the nations are like a drop from a bucket, and are regarded as a speck of dust on the scales (…)”
And
“Why do you say, O Jacob, and assert, O Israel, ‘My way is hidden from the Lord, and the justice due me escapes the notice of my God’? Do you not know? Have you not heard? The Everlasting God, the Lord, the Creator of the ends of the earth does not become weary or tired. His understanding is inscrutable (...)”
As I sat in my prayer room reading these words, I remembered the Histomap chart I recently studied, and inexplicable peace filled my anxious heart.
Every ruler, good or bad, is appointed by God to accomplish his purposes. They come and go. And so will every empire, 'til Kingdom comes.
But God? He is the only true sovereign in the universe. He stands alone as the king of all kings and lord of all lords.
That, my friend, should give everyone who believes and trusts him the peace and assurance that, no matter what happens tomorrow, he will carry us through.
There is no attribute more comforting to His children than that of God’s sovereignty (…) for it is God upon the Throne whom we trust." — C.H. Spurgeon.
Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, author, blogger and international speaker. Visit her website www.soaringwithHim.com to learn about her speaking ministry, bible studies and book. For speaking engagements and comments, email pholbrook@soaringwithHim.com.