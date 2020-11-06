Kingdoms, rulers and God’s sovereignty

Much has been said, especially during this election year, about concerns for our country’s future. Social injustice, rioting, COVID-19, the uncertainties about the future leadership of the world’s greatest super-power and the unrest and fear that each of these issues stir up in our hearts are enough reason to wonder whether we are witnessing the beginning of the fall of these great United States.

Indeed, one does not need to be a history buff to know that most great empires started crumbling from within, weakening its society to a place where its borders crumbled to their enemies. And one look at the “Histomap” is enough to realize that history indeed repeats itself.

As I watched the news and angry or anxious posts on social media for the past couple of days, I confess that a certain level of anxiety threatened to steal my peace.

But as I bowed down to pray this morning, the 40th chapter in the prophet Isaiah’s book came to mind. The chapter in my Bible is titled: “The Sovereignty of God.” It is one of my favorite passages in Scriptures, its truths having carried me through many valleys and uncertainties in the past.

Amongst its verses, precious gems once again reminded me about the fragility of life, empires and kings, in light of the unfathomable power and wisdom of God:

“It is he (God) who reduces rulers to nothing, who makes the judges of the earth meaningless. (...)”

“Behold, the nations are like a drop from a bucket, and are regarded as a speck of dust on the scales (…)”

And

“Why do you say, O Jacob, and assert, O Israel, ‘My way is hidden from the Lord, and the justice due me escapes the notice of my God’? Do you not know? Have you not heard? The Everlasting God, the Lord, the Creator of the ends of the earth does not become weary or tired. His understanding is inscrutable (...)”

As I sat in my prayer room reading these words, I remembered the Histomap chart I recently studied, and inexplicable peace filled my anxious heart.

Every ruler, good or bad, is appointed by God to accomplish his purposes. They come and go. And so will every empire, 'til Kingdom comes.

But God? He is the only true sovereign in the universe. He stands alone as the king of all kings and lord of all lords.

That, my friend, should give everyone who believes and trusts him the peace and assurance that, no matter what happens tomorrow, he will carry us through.

There is no attribute more comforting to His children than that of God’s sovereignty (…) for it is God upon the Throne whom we trust." — C.H. Spurgeon.

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, author, blogger and international speaker. Visit her website www.soaringwithHim.com to learn about her speaking ministry, bible studies and book. For speaking engagements and comments, email pholbrook@soaringwithHim.com.