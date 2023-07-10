Kevin Hart set to revive ‘Comic View’ on BET

The four day showcase will include “T.I.” Harris in his first comedy debut.

“Comic View” covered a six-night slot on BET that lasted 14 seasons from 1998 to 2008 and a return for a four month run in 2014. Now, thanks to Kevin Hart it’s officially coming back.

The ‘Me Time” actor and his entertainment company Hartbeat have teamed up with BET to revive the hit stand-up show at Hartbeat Weekend in Las Vegas.

“I’m thrilled to partner with BET for the return of ‘Comic View’ as part of Heartbeat Weekend, making this can’t-miss celebration of comedy, music, and culture,” Hart said in a statement published in Variety.

Fellow comedian Mike Epps will host the event with all-new episodes starring Tommy Davidson, Tacarra Williams, Tony T. Roberts, Bresha Webb, D.C. Young Fly, and Atlanta rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris making his comedic debut. This wouldn’t be the first time Hart and BET have teamed up for a project.

“Having hosted ‘Comic View’ in the past, I understand first-hand the incredible platform this franchise offers for comedians to showcase their talents on a national stage. I’m excited to continue that tradition in Las Vegas,” says Hart.

The four day event from July 6-9 not only featured the surprise return of “Comic View,” it also featured musical performances by Ludacris, J.Cole., Jack Harlow, Kaskade, and Part Next Door — will full versions on Harbeat’s SiriusXM channel Laugh out Loud Radio.

“Developing opportunities to spotlight emerging voices in comedy and connect audiences through laughter and joy has long been part of Hartbeat’s mission, making us uniquely positioned to curate and produce this series alongside BET and usher in an exciting new era for this beloved comedic institution,” said Jeff Clanagan, Hartbeat’s president and chief distribution officer. “We are also thrilled to have Kevin Hart and Mike Epps on board as executive producers to spearhead a new era for this iconic franchise.”

While there’s no date as of yet as to when the showcase will air on BET Networks, Hart has a brand new stand-up called “Reality Check” available on Peacock.

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

