Kendrick brothers documentary offers insights on fatherhood

Distraught by the idea of losing their beloved leader, one of the disciples said, “Lord, show us the father and that will be enough for us.” Jesus’ answer permeates every story featured in the documentary: “Anyone who has seen me has seen the father.” His answer opens our eyes to understand that God left a blueprint in his word for any father who does not know how to redeem a strained relationship with his children and for every person who grew up without a positive father figure.

The stories featured in the documentary are varied but point to the same conclusion: Through a relationship with their heavenly father, dads can find the key to changing the narrative in their relationship with their children. Likewise, for those who did not have a good dad (or whose hearts are scared by a ruthless one), Scriptures remind us that even though we may not have a loving earthly father, God showed his unfathomable love and grace through Jesus’ life and sacrifice. Indeed, as we read through the Gospels, we see in Jesus’ words and behavior the perfect reflection of our heavenly father.

At a time when so many children need guidance and healing, and numerous fathers feel lost on how to relate to their children, “Show Me the Father” stands as a light in the darkness. Kudos to the Kendricks Brothers for another refreshing, prime production. This work of art will certainly bring hope and help to fathers who wish to leave an eternal legacy and children who need to know there is indeed a father in heaven who loves them deeply, even if their earthly fathers fell short.

Find out more about where to watch and other resources at www.showmethefathermovie.com. You can also watch the interview on Patricia’s YouTube channel.

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, author, blogger and international speaker. Visit her website www.soaringwithHim.com to learn about her speaking ministry, Bible studies and book. For speaking engagements and comments, email pholbrook@soaringwithHim.com