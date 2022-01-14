Kendrick brothers documentary offers insights on fatherhood

Early in December, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alex and Stephen Kendrick about their latest movie, “Show Me the Father.” The movie is the first documentary in the brothers’ outstanding career as faith-based movie writers and producers, preceded by award-winning, acclaimed titles such as “Facing the Giants,” “Fireproof,” “Courageous,” “War Room” and “Overcomer.”
The brothers’ first documentary focuses on an issue that affects every human being: the importance of a father’s role and its impact on a person’s life. It features five true stories of people deeply impacted by their fathers’ absence or positive influence, including former NFL player Sherman Smith, best-selling author and pastor Dr. Tony Evans, former NFL player Deland McCullough, Focus on the Family President Jim Daly and former NFL player Eddie George.
The documentary is timely, as the absence of fathers dramatically impacts our society today. According to the U.S. 2020 Census data, 18.3 million children live without a father in America. During our interview, Stephen Kendrick related the eye-opening effects of the issue in our society: Being fatherless is the No. 1 common denominator among people in prison, drug addicts, teen pregnancies and even human trafficking victims.
The movie’s primary goal is to offer hope to those negatively impacted by a harsh father or by the absence of one. Among the featured interviews, the producers share their own father’s story – a man scarred by an alcoholic dad but who overcame his upbringing by leaning and learning from God’s character as a father in Scriptures, thus forever impacting his relationship with his sons. Likewise, the movie shares the heartwarming story of Stephen and Jill Kendrick’s adoption process and how it opened their hearts to understand God’s love for all his children.
The 14th chapter of the Gospel of John features Jesus’ last conversation with his disciples before his betrayal and crucifixion. In the text, Jesus provides not only insight into his impending absence but also much-needed comfort and guidance for his followers after his departure.
Distraught by the idea of losing their beloved leader, one of the disciples said, “Lord, show us the father and that will be enough for us.” Jesus’ answer permeates every story featured in the documentary: “Anyone who has seen me has seen the father.” His answer opens our eyes to understand that God left a blueprint in his word for any father who does not know how to redeem a strained relationship with his children and for every person who grew up without a positive father figure.
The stories featured in the documentary are varied but point to the same conclusion: Through a relationship with their heavenly father, dads can find the key to changing the narrative in their relationship with their children. Likewise, for those who did not have a good dad (or whose hearts are scared by a ruthless one), Scriptures remind us that even though we may not have a loving earthly father, God showed his unfathomable love and grace through Jesus’ life and sacrifice. Indeed, as we read through the Gospels, we see in Jesus’ words and behavior the perfect reflection of our heavenly father.
At a time when so many children need guidance and healing, and numerous fathers feel lost on how to relate to their children, “Show Me the Father” stands as a light in the darkness. Kudos to the Kendricks Brothers for another refreshing, prime production. This work of art will certainly bring hope and help to fathers who wish to leave an eternal legacy and children who need to know there is indeed a father in heaven who loves them deeply, even if their earthly fathers fell short.
Find out more about where to watch and other resources at www.showmethefathermovie.com. You can also watch the interview on Patricia’s YouTube channel.
