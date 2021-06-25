July 4 is a time to reflect on Revolutionary War ancestors

If you had ancestors living in the colonies at the time of the war, 1775-1781, you should try to determine, if you have not already, if they served in the military or supported the patriot cause in other ways. There are a number of sourcebooks on the subject, usually published state by state.

Robert S. Davis Jr.’s “Georgia citizens and soldiers of the American Revolution (1979)” includes examples of documentation for patriot service, such as providing beef for the soldiers. Eric Grundset, former head of the DAR Library in Washington, D.C., wrote a series of State Source Guides for the Daughters of the American Revolution on sources for proof of service. The guides for Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia are at the Georgia Archives.