Jordan Peele’s releases the final trailer for ‘Nope’.The comedian turned horror/thriller filmmaker guru has fan waiting for his latest cinematic treat.Peele has released a few trailers for his latest film "Nope.".However the third and final trailer does the best in encapsulating the plot of the film.Starring Keke Palmer...And Daniel Kaluuya - who starred in Peele’s “Get Out.”. “Nope”- is about two people tending to their family ranch and begin to encounter mysterious force that affects human and animal behavior.The horror/thriller is set to hit theaters in July 22, 2022.