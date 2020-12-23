Join the ‘elf map’ and show off your holiday lights in Smyrna

“Who’s ready for a heaping helping of Christmas Cheer this year? What better way to serve it up than with a huge light display for all to see! We want to come together as a community and light up the Holiday season!” the website said. “Elves are working around the clock on Project ‘Smyrna Bright Nights, A Community Celebration”; an interactive map that highlights homes with light displays, but they need your help! From Charlie Brown to Clark Griswold, the elves are looking for all levels of light displays. Do you and your family have a light display to share?”

Organizers began adding homes to the elf map on Dec. 4 and they’ll continue taking submissions through Dec. 31. To add your home visit this link.