Join the ‘elf map’ and show off your holiday lights in Smyrna

If holiday lights are what you’re after, then you don’t have to travel far outside Atlanta to get them.
The metro area has lots to offer in the form of festive displays and Smyrna is no exception.
Bright Nights: A Community Celebration began asking residents to submit their addresses for an elf map showcasing decorated homes for the holidays. Now, others can drive around and enjoy the seasonal decor.
“Who’s ready for a heaping helping of Christmas Cheer this year? What better way to serve it up than with a huge light display for all to see! We want to come together as a community and light up the Holiday season!” the website said. “Elves are working around the clock on Project ‘Smyrna Bright Nights, A Community Celebration”; an interactive map that highlights homes with light displays, but they need your help! From Charlie Brown to Clark Griswold, the elves are looking for all levels of light displays. Do you and your family have a light display to share?”
Organizers began adding homes to the elf map on Dec. 4 and they’ll continue taking submissions through Dec. 31. To add your home visit this link.
New locations are added on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons.
The tour has no route and includes stops at Market Village and Smyrna’s Village Green, which is still twinkling with lights despite festivities not happening due to the pandemic.
Onlookers can drive around and view light displays until 9 p.m. unless otherwise stated. Additionally, Smyrna’s Parks and Recreation Department has established themed selfie stations at Smyrna City Hall, Taylor-Brawner Park, Concord Linear Park and North Cooper Lake Park.
To view the map of places and decorated homes that you can visit, take a look at the website.
Lights on display at least until 9 p.m.
Now through Dec. 31