Georgia’s country music capital hosting final day of holiday lights

With Christmas around the corner, there’s only one day left — Saturday — to see the holiday light show at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds.
Mountain Country Christmas in Lights 2020 features festive displays and holiday-themed activities along the picturesque shores of Lake Chatuge in the Northeast Georgia mountains.
“The fairgrounds will be transformed into a spectacular and magical holiday light show, with special Christmas music provided by local churches, art & craft vendors, holiday food, hot chocolate, and of course a visit and pictures with Santa!” the website said.
New for this year is Cowtown, a live exhibit where patrons can prepare a cow for milking by hand. Children can travel back in time and use historic tools and machines to make butter ice cream and soap.
There’s also an outdoor craft market with expanded crafting booths where you can pick up some holiday trinkets to extend the Christmas season. The market is open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Mountain Country Christmas in Lights 2020
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 26
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds
1311 Music Hall Rd, Hiawassee