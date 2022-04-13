Research shows how older adults have managed dating in a pandemic

Dating can be complicated enough on its own, but introduce a pandemic and all bets are off. How do you achieve the quintessential element of dating — meeting up?
According to data from the Pew Research Center, 63% of single adults say dating got harder during the pandemic. However, it hasn’t really changed the interest level in relationships. In fact, 62% of adults between the ages of 50 and 64 are at the same level of dating interest now as they were pre-pandemic.
These daters are individuals who aren’t married, living with a partner or in a committed romantic relationship. They’ve also indicated they’re looking to meet someone, whether it’s for a committed relationship or casual dating.
Although interest in dating hasn’t really changed, what is different is how exactly it works.
During the pandemic, singles of all ages looked to online dating apps to meet people. At the end of 2020, people over 60 were the most likely age group to practice measures to limit the spread of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This made online dating the safest way to stay in the game.
According to Statista, 31% of people 18 and over said they were somewhat more likely to use online dating apps now.
The effects of the pandemic have also worked their way into the dating scene in other ways. Now, as people are getting to know each other, questions shift from favorite hobbies, and whether or not you have grandkids, to your vaccination status.
Although 80.5% of older adults ages 50-64, and 91.5% of those 65-74 years have completed their two-dose vaccine, this status still matters for some. Many daters are looking for a partner who’s on the same page as them when it comes to vaccination, so an incompatibility has the potential to take away the possibility of a first date.
Forty-one percent of daters say they’ll only date someone who’s vaccinated, while only 2% are interested in dating non-vaccinated people.
As we begin to move out of the pandemic, it’s no longer the primary reason dating is too complicated. Among single individuals who aren’t currently dating, 28% list concerns about exposure as a reason they’re taking themselves out of the dating game.
Though singles may have to contend with COVID concerns, dating has still prevailed. Dating apps have been a key source for seeking companionship too.
Data from Sensor Tower show that monthly active users of the apps Tinder, Bumble and Hinge increased 17% in January 2022 compared to January 2019. While adults of all age ranges can use those apps, there are also apps geared specifically towards older adults. SilverSingles and SeniorMatch are just two websites where older adults can find dates.
