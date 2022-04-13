Research shows how older adults have managed dating in a pandemic

According to Statista, 31% of people 18 and over said they were somewhat more likely to use online dating apps now.

The effects of the pandemic have also worked their way into the dating scene in other ways. Now, as people are getting to know each other, questions shift from favorite hobbies, and whether or not you have grandkids, to your vaccination status.

Although 80.5% of older adults ages 50-64, and 91.5% of those 65-74 years have completed their two-dose vaccine, this status still matters for some. Many daters are looking for a partner who’s on the same page as them when it comes to vaccination, so an incompatibility has the potential to take away the possibility of a first date.

Forty-one percent of daters say they’ll only date someone who’s vaccinated, while only 2% are interested in dating non-vaccinated people.

As we begin to move out of the pandemic, it’s no longer the primary reason dating is too complicated. Among single individuals who aren’t currently dating, 28% list concerns about exposure as a reason they’re taking themselves out of the dating game.

Though singles may have to contend with COVID concerns, dating has still prevailed. Dating apps have been a key source for seeking companionship too.

Data from Sensor Tower show that monthly active users of the apps Tinder, Bumble and Hinge increased 17% in January 2022 compared to January 2019. While adults of all age ranges can use those apps, there are also apps geared specifically towards older adults. SilverSingles and SeniorMatch are just two websites where older adults can find dates.

