Is your favorite Christmas movie the most popular one in Georgia?

The holidays are officially here and as many take time off work and the kids are home from school, families are likely spending some time watching their favorite holiday movies.
From classics such as “It’s a Wonderful Life” to modern films such as the comedy “Four Christmases,” the collection of holiday-themed movies can be as diverse as the season itself.
Consumer site Comparitech mapped out which holiday flicks are the most popular ones in each state. It used the top 50 films on IMDb’s list of Christmas movies that are currently the most popular among IMDb users. To find which state scored the highest, each film was individually searched on Google Trends and the film that ranked higher was chosen for any state that came up twice.
For states that didn’t appear on top among any of the films, Comparitech searched all 50 films on Google Trends to see which was the most popular in the state. Movies with no Google Trends data were not included on the map.
Credit: Comparitech
“Some states appear to be getting their festive fix from movies full of holiday-inspired themes, snow scenes, and their favorite Christmas carols – aka Home Alone and Elf,” Comparitech wrote. “But others are opting for movies that may only be deemed ‘festive’ because they’re set at Christmastime (yes, we’re referring to that particular film featuring Bruce Willis – the one that causes arguments every year as to whether or not it is in fact a ‘Christmas movie’).”
Speaking of arguments, “Edward Scissorhands” notably made it onto the list as California’s most popular Christmas movie. The Christmas-ness of the 1990 flick starring Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder has been debated.
Yet, not all of the holiday films on the map were controversial.
Aside from the aforementioned “Home Alone” and “Elf,” other undoubtedly Christmas films on the map include the Jim Carrey-starring “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “The Polar Express” and “Miracle on 34th Street.”
Georgia’s most popular Christmas movie, however, is a more recent film. Peach State residents seem to like watching “Almost Christmas” the best at this time of the year.
The 2016 film stars Kimberly Elise, Mo’Nique, Danny Glover, Nicole Ari Parker, Omar Epps, Gabrielle Union and performers who call the Atlanta area home, including Keri Hilson, Usher and D. C. Young Fly. Filled with family members who don’t always see eye-to-eye, the brood gathers for their first Christmas together since their mother died.