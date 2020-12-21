Is your favorite Christmas movie the most popular one in Georgia?

“Some states appear to be getting their festive fix from movies full of holiday-inspired themes, snow scenes, and their favorite Christmas carols – aka Home Alone and Elf,” Comparitech wrote. “But others are opting for movies that may only be deemed ‘festive’ because they’re set at Christmastime (yes, we’re referring to that particular film featuring Bruce Willis – the one that causes arguments every year as to whether or not it is in fact a ‘Christmas movie’).”

Speaking of arguments, “Edward Scissorhands” notably made it onto the list as California’s most popular Christmas movie. The Christmas-ness of the 1990 flick starring Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder has been debated.

Yet, not all of the holiday films on the map were controversial.

Aside from the aforementioned “Home Alone” and “Elf,” other undoubtedly Christmas films on the map include the Jim Carrey-starring “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “The Polar Express” and “Miracle on 34th Street.”

Georgia’s most popular Christmas movie, however, is a more recent film. Peach State residents seem to like watching “Almost Christmas” the best at this time of the year.

The 2016 film stars Kimberly Elise, Mo’Nique, Danny Glover, Nicole Ari Parker, Omar Epps, Gabrielle Union and performers who call the Atlanta area home, including Keri Hilson, Usher and D. C. Young Fly. Filled with family members who don’t always see eye-to-eye, the brood gathers for their first Christmas together since their mother died.