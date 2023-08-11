Is it heartburn or a heart attack? Know the difference

Chest pain can happen suddenly and it can be pretty scary, especially if you’re not sure of the cause. after all, the source of the pain could be anything from heartburn or asthma to a heart attack.

That’s why knowing the cause of chest pain is so important: It could be the difference between taking an antacid and calling 911.

“Heartburn, angina, and heart attack may feel very much alike. Even experienced doctors can’t always tell the difference from your medical history and a physical exam,” explained the Mayo Clinic.

Heart attacks and heartburn feel similar because of the feeling of restricted blood flow to the heart is very similar to the pain from the acids that cause heartburn. And heartburn isn’t the only digestive system issue that can mimic a heart attack. According to Health, “Ulcers, muscle spasms in the esophagus, a gallbladder attack, and pancreatitis” can all cause chest pains similar to angina or heart attack.

Here are a few tips for telling the difference between heartburn and a heart attack:

“Heartburn typically includes a burning sensation that starts in the upper part of the stomach and radiates to the chest,” noted Healthline, and usually comes after eating, leaving a burning sensation in the throat.

Heart attack pain, on the other hand, usually gets worse with exercise and may spread to the back, jaw, neck and arms. It’s also often accompanied by the following symptoms:

Sweating

Dizziness

Nausea

Difficulty breathing

An irregular pulse

“As with men, women’s most common heart attack symptom is chest pain or discomfort,” said The American Heart Association. “But women may experience symptoms that are less associated with heart attack, such as shortness of breath, nausea/vomiting and back or jaw pain,”

If you have diabetes, are obese, smoke, have high cholesterol, or have a family history of heart disease, you are more prone to experiencing a heart attack.