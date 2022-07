Combined Shape Caption

Interesting facts about Andie MacDowell.In Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes, her southern accent was so thick, they had Glenn Close voice record all her lines.She first started off as a model for Vogue magazine.She's been a L'Oreal cosmetics spokesperson since 1986.Received Winthrop University's Medal of Honor in the Arts in 2004.Was married to famous model Paul Qualley