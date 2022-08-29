Inhalant abuse is on the rise, here's what you need to know

Combined Shape Caption

Inhalant abuse is on the rise, here's what's to look for.New York passed a law stating persons under 21 cannot purchase a can of whipped cream.Young people are using canned whipped cream as a form of an inhalant .Inhalants are invisible substances that produce chemical vapors that induce psychoactive or mind altering effects. .Inhalant abuse can cause death by: .Asphyxiation, suffocation, seizures, convulsions, coma, choking, fatal injury. .Common items used are:.Sharpies, shoe polish, keyboard cleaner, hair spray, and cooking spray.