Increase your home’s value with these renovation ideas for under $500

Replace out of date fixtures

Give your bathroom a contemporary feel by removing brass fixtures and exchanging them for brushed nickel and oil-rubbed bronze ones, which cost between $100 and $300 and are popular for do-it-yourself remodels, HGTV reported.

“For something you touch several times a day, why not pick a finish for your faucet that will make you feel good? People will notice if you put in an unimpressive faucet,” Peter LaBau, a Charlottesville, Virginia.-based architect told the network’s website.

Install dimmer switches

There are several benefits to using dimmer switches for your lights instead of standard ones. Doityourself reported homeowners can save up to $30 a year and dimming light can save up to 98% in energy. The Spruce offers a variety of options for $35 or less.

Paint the front door

Giving your front door a fresh coat of paint can add major curb appeal to your home, and going with the color black can lead to a house selling for $6,000 more than expected, according to Zillow. Porch.com reported labor and materials can cost as much as $204.30 on average.

Update the kitchen tile

Bring the backsplash into the 21st century by installing the popular mosaic tile or classic subway tile. According to HomeAdvisor, the former costs $3 per square foot while the latter is $7-$13 per square foot.

