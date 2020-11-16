Increase your home’s value with these renovation ideas for under $500

When you think of home improvement, you may see dollar signs and a perpetually empty wallet. The good news is that making over your abode doesn’t have to be costly.
Many methods exist for giving your home a new look that won’t break the bank and personal finance website GOBankingRates has a list of them.
Here are a few ideas for sprucing up your home that will leave plenty of money left over for gift giving and vacations throughout the year. These ideas will breathe new life into your house for under $500.
Decorate the walls with artwork
According to GOBankingRates, art and frames can be purchased on Etsy for less than elsewhere. Plus, stores such as Big Lots and HomeGoods regularly offer a variety of artwork that won’t hurt your pockets.
Replace out of date fixtures
Give your bathroom a contemporary feel by removing brass fixtures and exchanging them for brushed nickel and oil-rubbed bronze ones, which cost between $100 and $300 and are popular for do-it-yourself remodels, HGTV reported.
“For something you touch several times a day, why not pick a finish for your faucet that will make you feel good? People will notice if you put in an unimpressive faucet,” Peter LaBau, a Charlottesville, Virginia.-based architect told the network’s website.
Install dimmer switches
There are several benefits to using dimmer switches for your lights instead of standard ones. Doityourself reported homeowners can save up to $30 a year and dimming light can save up to 98% in energy. The Spruce offers a variety of options for $35 or less.
Paint the front door
Giving your front door a fresh coat of paint can add major curb appeal to your home, and going with the color black can lead to a house selling for $6,000 more than expected, according to Zillow. Porch.com reported labor and materials can cost as much as $204.30 on average.
Update the kitchen tile
Bring the backsplash into the 21st century by installing the popular mosaic tile or classic subway tile. According to HomeAdvisor, the former costs $3 per square foot while the latter is $7-$13 per square foot.
The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.