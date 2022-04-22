How your mental health affects your physical health and immunity

Explore Intense exercise while dieting might reduce cravings for fatty food

Physical functions at play

Other than affecting immunity, mental health can have an impact on physical functions of the body, such as sleep. Insomnia affects 75% of people with depression. Additionally, obstructive sleep apnea occurs more in people with psychiatric disorders, according to the Sleep Foundation.

Worsened sleep causes high blood pressure, trouble with concentration, poor balance and a host of other issues, such as mental disorders like depression and anxiety. It also can also cause headaches, nausea, fatigue and digestive issues, impeding your daily function.

In turn, upkeeping physical health has positive effects on mental well-being. Regular exercise improves mental health conditions, and previous studies have shown that exercise can treat mild cases of depression as well as antidepressants can. Eating healthy boosts your mood, can reduce stress and affects mood-related body chemicals, according to Mental Health America.

