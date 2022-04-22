How your mental health affects your physical health and immunity

It’s not just in your head. Your mental health plays a significant role in maintaining good physical health.
Here’s how your mind and body are connected and why it’s important to understand the relationship between mental and physical health.
Impaired immunity
A study published in the journal JAMA Open Network found that vaccinated individuals affected by mental health issues were more likely to experience a breakthrough case of COVID. Those diagnosed with psychiatric disorders were found to have impaired immune responses.
“Our research suggests that increased breakthrough infections in people with psychiatric disorders cannot be entirely explained by socio-demographic factors or preexisting conditions,” senior author Aoife O’Donovan, Ph.D. said in a press release. “It’s possible that immunity following vaccination wanes more quickly or more strongly for people with psychiatric disorders and/or they could have less protection to newer variants.”
Those affected by noncommunicable diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and chronic respiratory diseases face a doubled risk of mortality if diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder, according to Medical News Today. Depression and stress suppress the immune system, making patients affected by chronic stress or depression more prone to infection, metabolic disease and cancer.
Physical functions at play
Other than affecting immunity, mental health can have an impact on physical functions of the body, such as sleep. Insomnia affects 75% of people with depression. Additionally, obstructive sleep apnea occurs more in people with psychiatric disorders, according to the Sleep Foundation.
Worsened sleep causes high blood pressure, trouble with concentration, poor balance and a host of other issues, such as mental disorders like depression and anxiety. It also can also cause headaches, nausea, fatigue and digestive issues, impeding your daily function.
In turn, upkeeping physical health has positive effects on mental well-being. Regular exercise improves mental health conditions, and previous studies have shown that exercise can treat mild cases of depression as well as antidepressants can. Eating healthy boosts your mood, can reduce stress and affects mood-related body chemicals, according to Mental Health America.
For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.
About the Author
Credit: John Bazemore
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com