ajc logo
X

How your mental health affects your physical health and immunity

Combined ShapeCaption
5 , Signs It's Time to , Address Your Mental Health.It can be difficult to identify mental health problems when life gets in the way.These are 5 signs that it's time to check in with yourself.1. Ongoing irritability could be a sign of burnout, which is now a medical diagnosis.2. Lack of sleep can make existing mental illness symptoms worse.3. Increased or decreased appetite could be a sign of depression.4. Sudden lack of sexual interest could be a cause for concern.5. Losing interest in your hobbies can indicate depression or anxiety. .If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, don't be afraid to reach out to a mental health professional.

Life
By Anagha Ramakrishnan, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago
Ipkeeping physical health has positive effects on mental well-being, study finds

It’s not just in your head. Your mental health plays a significant role in maintaining good physical health.

Here’s how your mind and body are connected and why it’s important to understand the relationship between mental and physical health.

ExploreResearch shows effects of climate change on mental and physical health

Impaired immunity

A study published in the journal JAMA Open Network found that vaccinated individuals affected by mental health issues were more likely to experience a breakthrough case of COVID. Those diagnosed with psychiatric disorders were found to have impaired immune responses.

“Our research suggests that increased breakthrough infections in people with psychiatric disorders cannot be entirely explained by socio-demographic factors or preexisting conditions,” senior author Aoife O’Donovan, Ph.D. said in a press release. “It’s possible that immunity following vaccination wanes more quickly or more strongly for people with psychiatric disorders and/or they could have less protection to newer variants.”

Those affected by noncommunicable diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and chronic respiratory diseases face a doubled risk of mortality if diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder, according to Medical News Today. Depression and stress suppress the immune system, making patients affected by chronic stress or depression more prone to infection, metabolic disease and cancer.

ExploreIntense exercise while dieting might reduce cravings for fatty food

Physical functions at play

Other than affecting immunity, mental health can have an impact on physical functions of the body, such as sleep. Insomnia affects 75% of people with depression. Additionally, obstructive sleep apnea occurs more in people with psychiatric disorders, according to the Sleep Foundation.

Worsened sleep causes high blood pressure, trouble with concentration, poor balance and a host of other issues, such as mental disorders like depression and anxiety. It also can also cause headaches, nausea, fatigue and digestive issues, impeding your daily function.

In turn, upkeeping physical health has positive effects on mental well-being. Regular exercise improves mental health conditions, and previous studies have shown that exercise can treat mild cases of depression as well as antidepressants can. Eating healthy boosts your mood, can reduce stress and affects mood-related body chemicals, according to Mental Health America.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Anagha Ramakrishnan
Editors' Picks
Aerial photo shows construction site of I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs last August. Work on the project is expected to be completed later this year (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

UPDATE: Overnight closure of northbound Ga. 400 at I-285 postponed again38m ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a hearing, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. Greene is appearing at a hearing Friday in Atlanta in a challenge filed by voters who say she shouldn't be allowed to seek reelection because she helped facilitate the attack on the Capitol that disrupted certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)

Credit: John Bazemore

WATCH LIVE: A fiery Marjorie Taylor Greene fights court challenge on her candidacy
5h ago
Ron Hoffman sits in Piedmont Park in Midtown with his black labrador retriever, Georgia, on April 14. The above average temperatures Georgia has felt so far this year may continue into summer, a new federal forecast shows. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Hotter than normal summer could be on the way for Georgia. Here's why
2h ago
Last year was the city of Stone Mountain's first formal celebration of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday that marks the end of slavery. (Photo: Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Metro Atlanta governments grapple with Juneteenth’s new holiday status
5h ago
Last year was the city of Stone Mountain's first formal celebration of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday that marks the end of slavery. (Photo: Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Metro Atlanta governments grapple with Juneteenth’s new holiday status
5h ago
Family of security guard murdered outside of the restaurant where he worked speaks after arrest

Arrest in security guard’s killing ‘can never replace the hurt,’ family says
6h ago
The Latest
Last chance: Atlanta kids can get free dental screenings Saturday
1h ago
Google Doodle shows how climate change has already affected the planet
2h ago
A mother’s incredible journey of faith
6h ago
Featured
State school superintendents from, left to right, (top row): Republican John Barge, Democrat Jaha Howard, and Democrat James Morrow, Jr. Bottom row: Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy, Democrat Currey Hitchens, and Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods, a Republican is running for reelection. (Handout)

Credit: Hand

Five candidates seek to oust Woods as Georgia school superintendent
11h ago
Once a debate no-show, Perdue readies for series of faceoffs with Kemp
2m ago
DeKalb County superintendent asks for ‘grace’ on school repairs plan
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top