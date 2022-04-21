Intense exercise while dieting might reduce cravings for fatty food

Researchers at Washington State and University of Wyoming trained 28 rats with a lever that, when pushed, turned on a light and made a noise before giving them a pellet. After the rats’ training period, the scientists noted how many times the subjects would press the lever just to get the light and sound.

The rats were then divided into two groups: one that exercised via high intensity treadmill running and the other that went about its day of normal activity. Both groups were denied the fatty pellets for 30 days.

“At the end of that period, the researchers gave the rats access again to the levers that dispensed the pellets, but this time when the levers were pressed, they only gave the light and tone cue,” the authors explained in a press release. “The animals that did not get exercise pressed the levers significantly more than rats that had exercised, indicating that exercise lessened the craving for the pellets.”

More research is needed, Brown said, but the study might indicate that exercise can shore up restraint when it comes to certain foods.

“Exercise is beneficial from a number of perspectives: It helps with cardiac disease, obesity and diabetes; it might also help with the ability to avoid some of these maladaptive foods,” he said. “We’re always looking for this magic pill in some ways, and exercise is right in front of us with all these benefits.”

You can read the full study online in the research journal Obesity.

