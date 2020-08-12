How to pronounce vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ name

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, on Tuesday picked California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate. Harris is the first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major party.

Pronouncing a candidate’s name correctly hasn’t been much of an issue before, especially in recent history. Joe, Mike, Donald, Bill, Al, Hillary and George are all common to us. Barack might have thrown a few people. But Kamala seems to trip some people up. Harris’ mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, was born in India, and her father, Donald Harris, in Jamaica. Both came to the United States in the 1960s.