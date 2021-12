Stockings, ribbons and overflowing candy dishes can be extremely enticing for cats and dogs.“Anything that’s new and unusual during the holiday season may be a temptation to them, so just be aware,” Dr. Jennifer Pittman said.Tinsel and other string-like material should be off-limits to avoid ingestion.From boxes of fancy holiday chocolates to wrapped dog treats, it's best to reserve food gifts until Christmas morning.Talk to your vet about potential household items that may be toxic to your pet