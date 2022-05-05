How to Create Work-Life Balance.Two-thirds of the U.S working population said that burnout worsened during the pandemic...and the leading cause of the stress was in fact, work-related.Here are five helpful ways to get you on the road to perfecting your work-life balance routine.Sign off and mean it.Take your breaks.Utilize the away message option for those who love to send after hour emails.Block your work schedule for meetings, lunch and busy working hours.Make time for yourself, your friends and hobbies.Stop the guilt - you are allowed to take breaks and be stress free from work