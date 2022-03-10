How to Beat Menopausal Weight Gain.During the menopausal transition, estrogen and progesterone change drastically- causing the body to redistribute fat around the midsection.While weight gain and an ever-expanding midsection are high complaints for this period, they are manageable, and it is possible to lose weight during menopause.Talk to your doctor- they con recommend many treatments, diets and workout plans. .Get moving! increasing your movement and physically activity not only helps with weight loss but also increasing your night's sleep!.Watch what you eat- focusing on nutrient rich foods, proteins and limiting sugars, processed foods all help in reducing belly fat.Address your stress - cortisol, the famed stress-hormone can not only cause weight gain...Consistently high cortisol levels can cause insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. .Upping your physical activity, talking to your doctor, watching what you eat, and addressing your stress are all apart of a menopausal diet-helping you to lose weight