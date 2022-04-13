How Burnout is Hurting Your Brain.Have you been moody , low in energy, have no idea what you’re doing and might be losing confidence?.Then there's a chance that you’re suffering from burnout.Burnout is where the emotional, mental and sometimes physical exhaustion is carried out through prolonged or repeated stress. .As burnout places stress on the prefrontal cortex it also enlarges the amygdala, which is responsible for experiencing emotions.There are ways to reduce stress and reverse the effects of the prefrontal cortex and amygdala.You can deal with burnout by recognizing when it happens, seeking support, managing stress, and building resilience by taking care of your physical and emotional help.