Black pepper is the second most popular spice in the world. But is it good for you?.Black pepper begins life in the form of berries produced by a flowering vine called Piper nigrum.In ancient times, it was believed pepper could fix everything from flatulence to epilepsy.More recent tests show it can ease inflammation and reduce free radicals in the body.In addition, adding black pepper to food might help your body absorb curcumin and beta-carotene