Honda recalls more than 400,000 vehicles for seat belt issues

Honda released a statement recalling almost 450,000 vehicles for malfunctioning seat belts that won’t latch.
“The seat belt buckle channel for the driver and front passenger seat belts were manufactured out of specification, causing interference between the buckle channel and the release button” says the safety recall report.
Here are some models that are affected:
- ACURA/RDX/2019-2020
- HONDA/ACCORD/2018-2019
- HONDA/ACCORD HYBRID/2018-2019
- HONDA/CR-V/2017-2020
- HONDA/INSIGHT/2019
- HONDA/ODYSSEY/2018-2020
“Registered owners of all affected vehicles will be contacted by mail and asked to take their vehicle to an authorized Honda dealer. Owners who have paid to have these repairs completed at their own expense will be eligible for reimbursement, in accord with the recall reimbursement plan on file with NHTSA.” says the report.
If you don’t want to wait for a letter in the mail, you can check if your vehicle is affected by the recall by calling 800-999-1009 or visiting honda.com.
