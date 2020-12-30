Your shoe can be handy to help celosia reseed

A: It’s very hard to grow an Alberta spruce in this part of Georgia. In fact, I have never seen one live more than five years. As their name implies, these trees are adapted to Canada, not to the hot and humid Southeast. They are attractive evergreens but don’t expect long life from them.

Q: I purchased a potted Bearss lime tree for my boyfriend. The plan is to keep it in a container on his apartment balcony. Any tips? Diana Kamper, Columbus

A: A dwarf ‘Bearss’ lime is very attractive. It only grows 6 feet high and doesn’t spread much. The problem is protecting the tree from freezing in winter. Put the tree in a pot with dolly wheels so it can be rolled inside at night in winter. You can leave it outside if temperatures don’t go below 40 degrees. For folks interested in growing citrus in the ground all year, I found a great reference for growing citrus in southern and coastal Georgia at bit.ly/GAcitrus.

Listen to Walter Reeves’ segments at 6:35 a.m. on “Green and Growing with Ashley Frasca” Saturday mornings on 95.5 WSB. Visit his website, www.walterreeves.com, follow him on Twitter @walterreeves, on Pinterest, or join his Facebook Fan Page at bit.ly/georgiagardener for more garden tips.