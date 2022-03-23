Yaupon holly is great for native bees

A: ‘Will Fleming’ yaupon holly would be an excellent replacement. Solitary bees love the little white flowers, which occur in great numbers in early spring when mason bees emerge. It has a nice dense form. Since ‘Will Fleming’ is a male holly, it won’t have fruit, but everyone with female yaupon hollies in the neighborhood will be very pleased to have a male nearby to increase the number of bright red berries they get.

Q: We have a new compost bin. We feed our horses and donkeys hay during the winter. It falls to the ground and is soiled with manure and urine from these animals. Is it OK to use this hay in compost bins for my vegetable and flower gardens? Vicki Waits, email