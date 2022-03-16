Why you shouldn’t burn pampas grass

A: The goal is to keep the middle of the clump open so new sprouts can grow each year. And I agree with you that even a gloved hand will have a hard time raking stuff out. But burning a clump runs the risk of cooking the interior AND setting unintended fires nearby. Burning pampas grass fibers and plumes will lift above the fire and be carried away by any light breeze. If the plant is problematic, rent a backhoe and get rid of it for good.

Q: I did some pruning and discovered my shrubs have a severe case of loropetalum stem gall. I know it’s fatal, but the infected plants are near some distylium. Will they be infected? Lisa Howgate, email