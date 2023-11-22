Tips to be successful at air layering of plants

Q: I am interested in refining my air layering skills. I have watched online videos, and I have had very good success with citrus trees. However, I am having great difficulty air layering Japanese maple trees and non-fruit-bearing weeping mulberry trees. Why am I not having success with these when I use the same techniques as I do with the citrus trees? Barry Gilbert, email

A: Air layering is a method of propagating woody plants by encouraging roots to form on small limbs while attached to the main plant. This is done by wrapping the limb with damp moss and plastic to keep it wet for three months. Once roots have formed, the rooted limb can be clipped off and planted. While I’m not an air layering expert, I do have some thoughts on why your attempts to root Japanese maple and mulberry might fail.

1. Failure to control moisture in your rooting medium. If it gets too wet or too dry, even for a couple of days, the roots suffer. Check the top of the plastic wrap to be sure rainwater is not coming down the stem and going into the rooting space. I use black electrician’s tape to seal the edge of the plastic to the bark. You should be the only source of moisture inside the plastic wrap. A hypodermic needle can be used to add water if it seems too dry.