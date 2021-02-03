Sterilizing tomato cages prevents disease carryover

A: Early blight, late blight and bacterial wilt diseases can be carried over on tomato cages each year. It is easy to clean cages in three steps: Use a scrub brush and soapy water to remove any dirt on the cages. Organic matter stuck to the cage can harbor disease otherwise. Make a solution of one part bleach to nine parts water and spray it liberally onto cage structures. Bleach kills most fungi and bacteria. Wrap the cages completely with clear plastic sheet and leave them in the sun for a week. The resulting heat inside will be sufficient to kill anything else living in there.

Q: I have a 10-foot-tall ficus tree that has become super top-heavy. I’d rather it be no taller than head high. Would I kill it by pruning that much? Susan Powell, Buford