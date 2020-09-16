Seedhead is essential to identify grassy plants

A: My own lawn grew from St. Augustine grass sprigs I collected from an older home in Candler Park. My theory was that if the St Augustine grass had survived there for 50 years, it was cold hardy enough for my home in Decatur. There is much variation in the cold tolerance of different varieties of St. Augustine grass. It is certainly worth a try to plant the grass from California, but don’t put a lot of effort into it until it’s been through a couple of Atlanta winters.

Q: Should I plant Spanish or English bluebells in the woods behind my house this fall? Which will do better in my area? Sally Ganey, Newnan

A: I think they both will do fine. I have had Spanish bluebells, Hyacinthoides hispanica, at my Decatur home for 30 years. English bluebells, Hyacinthoides non-scripta, have violet-blue flowers and a pleasant scent. My Spanish bluebells have pale blue flowers and no scent. Gardeners in England prize their native bluebells, and if you confuse the two, they will be very cross with you.

