Sapsucker damage to trees is rarely fatal

A: I don’t think I have ever seen a tree that I thought was killed by woodpecker damage. I am not saying it can’t happen, since anything that pierces the bark is somewhat damaging, but I have seen trees with hundreds of holes that seem perfectly healthy. Sapsucker woodpeckers make very shallow holes. The depressions need only be deep enough to exude sap from the tree’s cambium layer. My observation is that trees have no problem healing from this kind of damage. I don’t believe there is an effective or practical way to deter the birds. If you water your wax myrtle when it is dry in summer, it should be fine despite the unsightliness.

Q: I have 20 well-established ‘Nellie Stevens’ holly trees. We expected to get an abundance of red berries during the winters; however, we get very little on each tree. I planted a male ‘Edward Stevens’ to help but it didn’t do anything. Kerwin Cortez, email