Roses may become only short-lived perennials if disease not controlled

A: You’ll get much better advice from the Greater Atlanta Rose Society, atlantarose.org. Their rosarians offer free advice to the public and they have great experience choosing rose companions. If you have lots of roses, you must be ever-vigilant about spotting rose rosette virus. Removal of the sick rose is the ONLY cure. I see so many rosette-infected roses in my drives around metro Atlanta that I despair of it ever being controlled. For that reason, I fear that roses may soon become only short-lived perennials in our gardens. I have pictures and research on rose rosette at bit.ly/GArosette.

Q: Can I mow my Bermuda lawn now while it is dormant? I would like to clean it up after I have raked all the leaves. Rick Swartz, LaGrange