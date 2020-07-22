Removing blooms prevents bitter basil

A: I think your solution would work fine. You can slide a piece of cardboard between the privet stump and the azalea stem to avoid getting any Roundup on the azalea. Since these two plants are not close kin to each other, there will be no connection through root grafts either.

Q: I have several camellia cuttings trying to root in an east window since early June. Now the leaves have fallen off some of my cuttings. Wanda Cothern, Jonesboro, Arkansas

A: If you have kept the cuttings indoors all this time, there has not been enough light to keep the leaves healthy and also grow new roots. The best place to start cuttings is outdoors in a spot where the container doesn’t get full sunshine but bright shade instead.

