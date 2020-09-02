Pruning basics are important to learn

A: It is not easy to diagnose lawn diseases, even for professionals. It is true you could have dollar spot, but there are a couple of other diseases that are similar and without a microscope they are hard to tell apart. Although fungicide labels don’t admit it, each chemical product controls different fungi differently. One chemical might control one disease better, but another chemical might control other fungi better. That’s why it’s important to know which fungus you have on your lawn: You have to match the fungicide with the disease. The best way to avoid lawn disease is to first be sure your maintenance is perfect: watering, fertilizing, mowing height, etc. If you want to know exactly what disease you have, your local Extension office can give details on how to collect a sample.

Q: The purple loropetalums in front of our home are outrageously huge and out of control. We trim often but they have just gotten way too large. Can we saw them all the way down and trim into shape as needed? Shelley Medders, Calhoun

A: Honestly, I think you should pull them out and replace them with something more manageable. There are small-sized loropetalums that would work fine. ‘Crimson Fire’, ‘Purple Diamond’ and ‘Daruma’ are good ones to consider.

