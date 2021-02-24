Pretty flower brings possible problems

A: I have personal experience with blue passionflower, Passiflora caerulea, in my garden. I will never plant it again. It is highly invasive by means of roots and seeds and is the very devil to control. A friend had a horrible skin reaction from pulling the vines. This is not the same vine as maypop, Passiflora incarnata, whose edible green fruits also make excellent ammunition for childhood “wars.” Depending on the size of your trellis, consider instead one of the compact clematis varieties, like ‘Abilene’, ‘Akita’, or one of the Boulevard series. The vines die back in winter but quickly regrow in spring.

Q: Ten years ago, I began noticing little beech trees had sprouted up everywhere throughout the woods. What causes the sprouting of the beech trees? Robbie Young, Canton