ajc logo
X

Poor pruning yields an ugly boxwood

Pruning the bottom to be narrower than the top resulted in an unattractive shrub. (Courtesy of Jamie Boeh)

Combined ShapeCaption
Pruning the bottom to be narrower than the top resulted in an unattractive shrub. (Courtesy of Jamie Boeh)

Walter Reeves
By Walter Reeves, For the AJC
31 minutes ago

Q: Over several years, my boxwoods have severely thinned out at the bottom. They were planted 20 years ago so I am wondering if they have outlived their life span. Can I do anything to fix them? Jamie Boeh, email

A: Your boxwoods were improperly pruned. The key to keeping a shrub full and leafy from bottom to top is to never cut the bottom limbs to be narrower than the top. When the top shades out the bottom of a shrub, it looks awful. Honestly, I think the best advice for you would be to pull out the shrubs, dig the soil thoroughly, add organic matter, and plant new ones. Meanwhile, I have great pruning instructions with photos and diagrams at bit.ly/GApruning.

Q: I have a steep hill in my backyard with cotoneaster on the top and Drift roses at the bottom. The weeds in the cotoneaster are terrible so last year I used a preemergent. That didn’t help and I am concerned that the preemergent ran down into the roses because they didn’t perform too good this year. Jimmy Glenn, Sandy Springs

A: Preemergent chemicals are carefully designed to quickly cling to soil particles and to stay in place, despite rainfall. After application, these products prevent seeds from germinating and they slowly decompose. Your preemergent didn’t run down the hill, so it didn’t harm your roses. To control weeds, your first job is to identify the weeds in your cotoneaster and then match the weed to the best method of control. Some weeds are impossible to control with chemicals in a shrub-covered area. Hand-pulling may be your only option. Take photos of the individual weeds to your local plant nursery when it’s not busy and ask employees to help.

Q: After treatment of my fig trees with Sevin liquid, how long should I wait before harvesting? Chris Walker, email

A: You’ll have to wait a long time since Sevin is not labeled for use on figs. And because the label is the law, I can’t tell you how to use it on your fig bush. In researching the answer to your question, I got a real shock. The Sevin that gardeners have used for decades as an insecticidal dust or liquid no longer contains carbaryl. The Sevin dust found now at garden centers contains bifenthrin, Sevin RTU contains lambda-cyhalothrin, and the active ingredient in Sevin lawn granules is zeta-cypermethrin. These ingredients are pyrethroid chemicals. Carbaryl is a carbamate. For various reasons, the company that owns the Sevin trademark has chosen to use pyrethroids in its consumer-grade products. Carbaryl is still available to professionals.

Email Walter at georgiagardener@yahoo.com. Listen to his occasional garden comments on “Green and Growing with Ashley Frasca” Saturday mornings on 95.5 WSB. Visit his website, www.walterreeves.com, or join his Facebook Page at bit.ly/georgiagardener, for his latest tips.

About the Author

Walter Reeves
Editors' Picks
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt took the stand at his murder trial last week, telling a Fulton County jury he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard with his car.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta attorney sentenced to life with parole in road rage slaying15h ago
FDA favors updated COVID boosters for fall

What you need to know about the new COVID-19 vaccine boosters
15h ago
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins speaks to defensive lineman Noah Collins during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins has no good argument for critics
14h ago
Surveillance video of the Coffee County elections office shows green voter check-in tablets, called PollPads, on a table while tech experts and supporters of then-President Donald Trump examined elections equipment on Jan. 7, 2021. From left: Coffee County Republican Party Chairwoman Cathy Latham (seated), Paul Maggio of SullivanStrickler, bail bondsman Scott Hall, county elections board member Eric Chaney, an unnamed analyst, and county Elections Director Misty Hampton. Source: Coffee County

Credit: Coffee County

Surveillance video surfaces from inside Coffee County elections office
22h ago
Surveillance video of the Coffee County elections office shows green voter check-in tablets, called PollPads, on a table while tech experts and supporters of then-President Donald Trump examined elections equipment on Jan. 7, 2021. From left: Coffee County Republican Party Chairwoman Cathy Latham (seated), Paul Maggio of SullivanStrickler, bail bondsman Scott Hall, county elections board member Eric Chaney, an unnamed analyst, and county Elections Director Misty Hampton. Source: Coffee County

Credit: Coffee County

Surveillance video surfaces from inside Coffee County elections office
22h ago
Growing number of Georgia women traveling out of state for abortions

AJC poll: Abortion isn’t top issue for many Georgia voters
1h ago
The Latest
Coneflower is a great perennial flower, but nearby weeds must be controlled when its seeds sprout. (Walter Reeves for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Walter Reeves

Growing perennials from seed requires regular weeding
Why orange-striped oak worms’ presence is hard to miss
6 venomous snakes to watch out for in Georgia
Featured
Atlanta Braves outfielders Robbie Grossman (from left), Michael Harris, and Ronald Acuna celebrate a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning in a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Daily update: Race for NL East still tight as Braves clinch playoff spot
17h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
21h ago
Exclusive: AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top