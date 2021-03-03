Poison sumac is not common in Georgia

A: Dahlia tubers have a remarkable ability to anchor themselves even if planted too high. The question now, though, is whether they survived the cold weather this winter. Wait until mid-April to see if any growth appears. If you see greenery, you can stake them or replant a bit deeper.

Q: I planted four hibiscus sabdariffa plants last year. They got much larger than I expected but I propped them up with stakes and twine. They are now either dead or dormant. Do I pull them up? Sherry Bilodeau, email

A: Hibiscus sabdariffa, aka roselle or Red Zinger hibiscus, is not cold-hardy in Atlanta. Our cold weather has probably given the stems a big whack, but they MIGHT sprout again from the roots. Cut them back to a foot tall and cover each one with a cardboard box. Put a rock on the box to hold it down until things warm up in late March. Uncover the plants and see what happens.

