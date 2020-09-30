Now is a great time to transplant shrubs

A: In my experience, October and November are the very best months to move shrubs of any kind. The ground is still warm enough to promote root growth, but there are no high air temperatures to stress the plant for water. The key to successful transplanting is to get a big root system to go along with the shrub to its new home. Roots usually fan out under a shrub like a pancake; they won’t be very deep. Be sure to water thoroughly the day before to keep roots hydrated.

Q: I saw a video of you extolling the virtues of mixing sand, clay, organic matter, bone meal, etc., when preparing a spot for daphne. But I’ve heard that clay mixed with sand equals concrete. How about perlite instead? Jackson Ellis, Chattanooga