Now is a great time to plant cool-season vegetables

A: My inclination would be to clip off all the brown stems and then fertilize with houseplant fertilizer. Horsetail, Equisetum hyemale, is vigorous enough to be invasive in damp places. I’m reasonably confident your plants will recover. If any rhizomes are alive, the fertilizer should force them to grow. If nothing happens, you’ll have to buy new plants.

Q: My 3-year-old yellow angel trumpet has plenty of plant but very few blooms. It’s usually covered with blooms! I fertilize with a cup of 10-10-10 around the trunk approximately every three weeks. Joe Cagle, Woodstock

A: I think you’re over-fertilizing. A cup of fertilizer every three weeks seems like a lot. Very vigorous growth, like you have, will inhibit flower bud formation on many plants.

Q: Our zoysia grass has gone nuts this year, invading the garden beds mercilessly. Can I use stone edging? Linda Corr, Fulton County

A: The best solution is a continuous barrier made of metal or plastic. Edging material is easy to find at garden centers. The edging should be installed 6 inches deep with 2 inches showing above ground. Be sure the top edge is easily visible. You’ll need to inspect every week or two to make sure no grass has grown over it.

