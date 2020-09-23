Mimosa inevitably succumbs to disease

A: For zoysia, a reel mower is not absolutely necessary, but a sharp blade on your rotary mower is! Mowing with a dull blade will make the lawn look brown after cutting. This is due to the ragged grass that a dull mower blade leaves behind. Start with a sharp blade in spring and plan to sharpen or replace it in early July.

Q: I recently bought some Verry Cherry Plums from the grocery. They were delicious! Can I grow them here? Where can I buy the trees? Kathy Smith, Woodstock

A: This plum/cherry hybrid could grow in Georgia, but you won’t be able to find a tree for sale. Achieving the hybridization was very difficult, so the folks who were able to do it have patented their trees. They only allow a few certified large growers in California to cultivate and harvest the fruit trees. Controlling the source allows the hybridizers to be repaid for years of effort.

