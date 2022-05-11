Lenten rose can tolerate a wide variety of environments

A: I think you spread too much seed and have a nice case of pythium blight in the grass as a result. When you overseed with fescue, scatter no more than 4 pounds of seed per 1,000 square feet. Otherwise, the tiny seedlings can easily become diseased as the weather warms up. At this stage of growth, they are defenseless and any fungi that wanders through will spread like wildfire. At this point in early May, there’s no point in spraying fungicide. Instead, rake out the dead grass and reseed the spots lightly. Apply fertilizer at one-third the rate on the bag.

Q: I recently heard about “No Mow May” on National Public Radio. The idea is to increase food sources for early solitary bees by not mowing early blooming plants like henbit, creeping Charlie, and dandelions. But these are weeds to my eyes and I don’t want them to get ahead of me. Further, shouldn’t it be “No Mow April” in Georgia? My fescue lawn starts growing rapidly in April and is covered with clover for the first few weeks. Bob Ruby, email