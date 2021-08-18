June is not a great time to plant trees

A: Iron, in plant-available form, is toxic to mosses, green mold, and some broadleafed weeds but is a fertilizer for grass. Products such as Moss Out (ferrous ammonium sulfate) can be used to control moss, etc.

Q: What is the best way to get rid of Japanese beetles on my 30-foot-tall Princeton elms? Eileen Borkovich, email

A: Japanese beetles do sometimes feed on elm trees, but if you are seeing large portions of the tree with lace-like leaves, you have a different insect present. The most likely culprit is elm leaf beetle. The large brown larvae of this beetle feed voraciously on leaves in summer, leaving a skeleton of veins. Trees appear “burned” and brown.

In fall, the larvae crawl down tree trunks to pupate and spend the winter in soil. One way to control them is to spray landscape insecticide on the trunk so larvae are exposed on the way down. They are not common every year, but damage sometimes can be severe. A friend had the top two-thirds of his elm chewed up last year, but there’s been no sign of the critters this summer. Predators and parasites normally keep populations of elm leaf beetle down.

