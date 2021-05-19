It’s not too late to plant tomatoes

A: June is not too late. When you buy a tomato plant, there will be “Days to maturity (or harvest)” listed on the label. This is approximately how long the plant will need before it can start producing tomatoes. In general, most tomato varieties need 100 days to fully mature. There are at least 120 days following late June in which a tomato can grow before the typical first frost in early November. If you want to experiment, there are many tomato varieties that only need 50-60 days to mature. Another alternative is to plant tomatoes in 5-gallon buckets now and move them to your garden when the work is finished.

Q: Is it too late to fertilize my fescue? Nothing has been applied this year. Kippy Hays, Atlanta