Hollow pampas grass clump is difficult to fix

A: This is a common problem with pampas grass. It is almost unavoidable, but proper pruning can help you deter it. You should cut a clump of pampas grass back to 12 inches tall in January or February. DO NOT burn it. Use a gloved hand to rake out all of the dead material in the center of the clump. Failure to cut it low enough and to get all of the dead material out of the center is what causes a clump of grass to die in the middle. If your pampas grass already has this problem, it’s almost impossible to get it to sprout in the center. Your best course of action is to dig up the whole clump, divide it into quarters and replant one quarter in the spot. Use the remaining three grass clumps in other places or give them away. In my experience, digging pampas grass is backbreaking labor. A heavy mattock is my preferred tool.

Q: We want to plant 10 American Pillar arborvitae in our yard. Would I have any issues if the ground is frozen when we plant? Ray in Bartow County