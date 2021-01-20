Here’s how to move woody plants

Q: I have a 5-year-old stewartia that’s 7 feet tall. It needs to be moved due to too much shade. Is this time of year OK to move it? Any tips? Sue Smith, email
A: Though October and November might be optimal, December through February is an excellent time of year to move woody plants. The soil is usually moist and temperatures are cool. In moving woody plants, whether shrubs or trees, the key is to bring as many roots as possible from the original site to the new one. The amount of soil that is transported is not important; the number of roots that come along is vital.
Start 2 feet out from the trunk. Plunge the blade of your shovel straight down into the soil repeatedly as you circle the plant. If you encounter any roots, sever them with the shovel. Dig a 6-inch-deep trench outside your initial cut. Then insert the shovel blade from the bottom of the trench toward the trunk at a shallow angle. Aim for a spot a foot below the base of the trunk. A long-bladed ditching shovel (a sharpshooter or plumber’s shovel) is great for this job because the long blade can be inserted so far. Repeat as you go around the tree, cutting any anchor roots you find under the plant.
Use your intuition and tools to gradually loosen the root system. You might be able to gently rock the plant back and forth to further loosen the roots. The job might go slowly, but gradually the root system will be disclosed and you can lift the plant. Put it on a tarp and drag it to the new growing spot that you (smartly) previously prepared. Spray the roots with water and cover them with the soil piled beside the planting hole. Firm the soil with your hands and shoes, water it once more, and go indoors to warm up and rest.
Q: I have a pecan tree close to my house and the limbs are hanging very low over the patio. When is a good time to remove the limbs? Eddie Dillard, email
A: Now is a great time to remove them. Pecan tree limbs are brittle and can easily come crashing down in a windstorm. Remember my rule that if a limb is above your head, call a professional to do the pruning. Never use a ladder to reach the limb. The “three cut” method will minimize the chance of tearing the tree bark. I have tips on how to prune large limbs at bit.ly/GAlimbprune.
