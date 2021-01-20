Here’s how to move woody plants

A: Though October and November might be optimal, December through February is an excellent time of year to move woody plants. The soil is usually moist and temperatures are cool. In moving woody plants, whether shrubs or trees, the key is to bring as many roots as possible from the original site to the new one. The amount of soil that is transported is not important; the number of roots that come along is vital.

Start 2 feet out from the trunk. Plunge the blade of your shovel straight down into the soil repeatedly as you circle the plant. If you encounter any roots, sever them with the shovel. Dig a 6-inch-deep trench outside your initial cut. Then insert the shovel blade from the bottom of the trench toward the trunk at a shallow angle. Aim for a spot a foot below the base of the trunk. A long-bladed ditching shovel (a sharpshooter or plumber’s shovel) is great for this job because the long blade can be inserted so far. Repeat as you go around the tree, cutting any anchor roots you find under the plant.