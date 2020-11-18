Healthy camellias don’t require much fertilizer

A: There are several available and I have five of them on my iPhone. I have tried out PlantNet, PlantSnap, IWSearch-Pro, PictureThis and Google Lens. One afternoon I wandered around my landscape taking pictures of various weeds and flowers as well as tree leaves. I submitted my photos to each of the apps and tallied the results. A couple have a clunky iPhone interface that makes them difficult to use. A couple more weren’t up to the job of identifying plants accurately. My two favorites are PictureThis and Google Lens. PictureThis is not free: It costs $29 per year. But it was easy to use and mostly accurate. Google Lens is free, reasonably easy to use, and about as accurate as PictureThis. Neither of these two apps was 100% accurate, but they were definitely better than the others. If you are curious about the plants in your area, I recommend using both of them. Another good resource is the Plant Identification Facebook group. I have turned to them several times when I had a mediocre photograph and needed some help. Remember that a clear picture of a leaf, flower or fruit is best for accurate identification.

